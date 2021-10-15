Essex Police confirmed they attended an address in Eastwood Road North earlier today and found a man injured, who later died at the scene.

Sir David Amess, who represents Southend West, was holding a constituency surgery when he was stabbed, and died from his injuries at the scene.

MPs have led the tributes, with some calling for more protection for politicians – especially as the MP’s death echoes that of Labour MP Jo Cox just five years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir David Amess

Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield, described Sir David as a ‘thoroughly decent man’.

He said: “He was genuinely the nicest, kindest man I've met in parliament.

“He always took an interest, always sought to help people, to offer his experience.

“Last time we spoke was after a Westminster Hall he was chairing – he came up to my office afterwards to ask me more about the subject because he genuinely wanted to learn about it and engage with it.

MP Ben Bradley led the tributes

“A thoroughly decent man – I'm so sorry.”

Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, said: “Sir David made me feel very welcome as a new MP.

"A true gentleman in every sense of the word and parliament is a much poorer place without him.

“We will all miss him.”

Jo Cox was murdered in June 2016.

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover constituency, which covers Shirebrook, said: “Words cannot express how sad I am about his passing.

“He was a wonderful and kind man.

“Someone I’ve known for many years, who I’ve campaigned with, laughed with and who brought joy to any room he was in.

“Sir David represented the seat where my in-laws live – I know his patch and how hard he worked.

“My thoughts are with his family, but also to all the residents of Southend who have lost a true champion.

“This is a desperately sad day for our democracy.”

Sir David’s death comes just five years after Mrs Cox, Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire was murdered as she was about to hold a constituency surgery in the village of Birstall

She was shot and stabbed and her murderer, Thomas Mair, was given a whole life sentence for his crimes.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, also paid tribute to Sir David and called for steps to protect politicians at all levels.

He said: “It is tragic someone who gave his life to serving the public has lost his – and only a few years after the murder of Jo Cox.

“I know councils like Nottinghamshire have already taken steps to protect their politicians after her murder, including providing them with the technology to alert authorities quickly if they feel threatened.

“On behalf of Ashfield Council, we send our condolences to the family of Sir David, the Conservative Party and his constituents in Southend.

“It is imperative public servants feel safe when carrying out their very public roles.

“We’re all subject to threats online and in person, and I hope in tribute to the life of Sir David that steps are taken to protect politicians at all levels.”

Essex Police said a 25 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife recovered. He remains in custody.