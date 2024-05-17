Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire’s tourism industry is predicted to finally see a return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Job numbers in the sector fell from 23,000 to 18,000 between 2019 and 2021 as a result of lockdowns.

The latest available figures from 2022 show there were around 20,500 people employed locally in the sector, including venues, accommodation and hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industry is worth around £2bn for the local economy, according to an economic tourism data model known as STEAM.

Nottinghamshire tourism numbers are set to return to pre-pandemic levels by next year. Photo: Nottinghamshire Council

Visitor numbers to Nottinghamshire have already recovered, with around 33 million people visiting the county in 2022.

Nottinghamshire Council has been striving to attract more visitors through promoting the area’s history, culture and sport under a tourism plan which was published 12 months ago.

A meeting of the council’s place committee will discuss the visitor economy plan on Wednesday, May 22, when members will be told the plan is on track to get job numbers back to pre-pandemic levels by next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tourism plan includes taking advantage of the global recognition of Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest.

It also hopes to use sports events to longer stays for fans and influencers to promote the county on social media.

Back in March, the council announced an 18-month partnership with Visit Nottinghamshire to create a co-ordinated approach to tourism.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), the cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said at the time: “Nottingham shouldn’t be competing with the rest of the county – we should be inviting people to explore it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our job is to bring people in and keep them here for a week.

“Overnight trips bring significantly more into the economy – people might spend £30 if they’re here for the day, but £330 if they spend a night or two.

“We have to show that Nottinghamshire is more than just Robin Hood.

"There’s rich history here, like Newark Castle, where King John died, and Southwell where the last battle of the English Civil War was fought.

“There’s easily enough for a day trip.