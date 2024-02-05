Nottinghamshire police chief says council tax rise to fund force is 'unavoidable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Households in the city and county are likely to be asked to pay at least £8.64 extra next year – a rise of 4.8 per cent.

Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) said the public is willing to pay more to keep the force properly funded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police faces challenges from rising staff costs, inflation and an expected £3m bill from the Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Trust maternity investigation.

PCC Caroline Henry says the proposed council tax rise for the police is 'unavoidable'

The force says officer numbers will be maintained at more than 2,400, and 187 officers will be redeployed to visible neighbourhood roles.

PCC Henry told the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel on February 5: “It would have been popular to freeze council tax or recommend a lower amount, and use our reserves, but it wouldn’t have been the responsible thing.

“We can’t use that money now knowing some very difficult times could be coming for police funding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added redeploying officers into neighbourhoods would be a priority with the extra funding.

She continued: “When I’m out and about, the public say visible police on the streets is their key priority.

“Many people are struggling with the cost of living.

"However during our consultation, a majority were in favour of a modest council tax increase.

“It is difficult to get the balance right, but this can safeguard the high numbers of police which people want in their neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will also enable more officers to be redeployed to high-visibility neighbourhood police.”

PCCs were previously limited to the equivalent of a £10 tax rise for band D per year, although this cap was increased last year up to £13.

The higher rise will be worth an extra £700,000 to the force over the next year.

The force will use £3.3m of its reserves to balance its 2024-25 budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Taylor (Lab) challenged the rise, saying: “Some people can’t afford to pay this extra. A few extra pounds can be the difference between hanging on and not.

“If this isn’t the time to use your reserves, when is?”

The panel gave approval for the rise for the new financial year in April.