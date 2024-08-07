Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The proposed new chief executive of Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) office says she has experience helping forces out of special measures.

Michelle Buttery has been recommended for the senior role, which pays up to £112,000 per year, helping to hold Nottinghamshire Police to account.

She appeared before the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel for job interview-style questioning on Tuesday, August 6.

She has served as the interim chief executive for the PCC’s office since February.

Photo: Submitted

PCC Gary Godden (Lab) said she was of the ‘highest calibre’ and asked for the panel’s backing to appoint her permanently.

Nottinghamshire Police was placed in special measures – known as ‘engage’ status – by a watchdog earlier this year over concerns about its investigations and handling of victims.

Ms Buttery previously spent 10 years in the same role for South Yorkshire Police, which has faced similar challenges.

The chief executive is a non-partisan role which is responsible for setting the direction of the office and delivering the force’s police and crime plan.

She said: “The force will need to be on an improvement journey over the next three years.

"I am well placed having experienced same in South Yorkshire.

“There is the opportunity to improve and have a strengthened force.”

South Yorkshire Police went from being rated as ‘requires improvement’ in 2018 to ‘outstanding’ in three areas today.

Ms Buttery continued: “We will look at where in our area trust and confidence is lower in the police than we would like and see where we need to put our resources to change that.”

She said she also brought good relationships with the Home Office and Ministry of Justice from her previous role to help applying for funding.

She also addressed questions that the public feel the PCC office is a ‘waste of money’ which would be better spent on the frontlines.

She said: “If the public feel like that, we need to do better job of communicating the PCC role and responsibilities.

"The needs to be governance and accountability and the public doesn’t always appreciate the range of services it offers.

The panel will now make a recommendation on whether Ms Buttery should get the job, which Mr Godden can choose whether to follow.