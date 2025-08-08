Nottinghamshire MP says people should back a 'thriving' Nottingham city ahead of council re-shaping

A Nottinghamshire MP says residents should back a ‘thriving’ Nottingham city as the county’s nine councils begin gathering public opinion on incoming council shake-ups.

On August 4, councils started up their public consultations on the looming re-jig of local government reorganisation (LGR).

Last December, the Government announced plans to reorganise areas made up of two-tier local authorities – including Nottinghamshire – where responsibilities are currently split between county and district councils.

The English Devolution White Paper wants existing council boundaries redrawn to create new, larger, single-tier, unitary authorities by 2027-28.

Gedling MP Michael Payne says people need to back a 'thriving' Nottingham city as part of LGR. Photo: Submitted

The core reorganisation options being considered for Nottinghamshire – both creating two new unitary authorities – have been trimmed down to two, though this does not stop a council from proposing its own separate option.

One combines Nottingham, Broxtowe and Gedling, with the second unitary including Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Rushcliffe.

The other combines Nottingham, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe, with a second unitary for Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Gedling.

An option was also put forward last month that would see the city council expand to take in the towns of West Bridgford, Beeston, Hucknall, Arnold and Carlton.

And while this is not an option in this consultation, no final decision has been made on any single option and some councils could still explore additional proposals alongside the two core options currently being considered.

Whichever road, LGR ultimately takes in Nottinghamshire, the monumental shift facing the county’s numerous council boundaries has caused a stir amongst council leaders since early 2025 about a potential Nottingham City merge – and scepticism that agreement on one option will not be met by the government’s November deadline.

Speaking at Gedling Council’s full council meeting on July 30, Michael Payne (Lab), GEdling’s MP who also still sits as a borough councillor, made a case against this.

He, alongside other councillors in the meeting, voted in support of Gedling joining a new council that would combine Gedling, Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bassetlaw in potential reshaping plans – not supporting Gedling joining an expanded city boundary.

Alongside this, he also made the argument for supporting a ‘thriving’ Nottingham City, saying: “Those people who are making a petty argument beating up on the place that is Nottingham City, do nothing for the people who live here in Gedling.

“Many of the people who live in Gedling work in the city, go to the theatres in the city, rely on City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre, get on the bus into the city, drive into the city to go on the trains that pass through the borough and the city.”

He said he will continue making the argument a ‘thriving’ Nottingham City is in Gedling’s best interest.

Mr Payne said he ‘accepts Gedling residents’ anxiety’ over merging with the city because of its gross debt figure of £907.7m, which includes its investment into the NET tram.

He continued: “What should also create significant anxiety for the people who live in our borough is that there’s Nottinghamshire County Council that sits on over £400m worth of debt."

He also cited ‘inadequate’ SEND and disabilities services as reasons for concern.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), a county councillor and leader of Rushcliffe Council, previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) his borough ‘absolutely does not want’ any city merge, citing fears for reduced services.

Speaking to the LDRS on August 4, Coun Mick Barton (Ref), county council leader, said he believes the option combining Nottingham, Broxtowe and Gedling as one unitary is best based on ‘evidence'.

Speaking from his personal view and not on behalf of his Reform group or the wider county council, he said: “I get this is a difficult situation, reorganisation affects councillors more than the public realis.

"I’ll be following the evidence – my personal point of view, the evidence to me shows the best option is that one.

“We’ve got a lot of need in the north of county regarding adult social care and children’s services and SEND – it takes a lot of finance in the north of county.

“I think this option balances up per head across the county – we want to make sure everybody’s services stay at a really good level and improve where we can.”

He added that the public ‘shouldn’t worry’ about council services if reorganisation is ‘done properly'.

He said: “The bins will still be emptied, grass will still be cut, streets will still get cleaned.

“It’s taking top-tier management and the way districts are run from areas and changing it, but it’s all done to get the public more value for money.”

A joint statement from Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood, Gedling and Bassetlaw Council leaders said: “Under our preferred option (labelled option 1e on the consultation), the councils of Ashfield, Mansfield, Bassetlaw, Newark & Sherwood, and Gedling would be joined together and be responsible for all local government services in the area.

"A second unitary council would serve the south of Nottinghamshire – Nottingham City, Rushcliffe and Broxtowe.”

They said the option ‘makes most sense geographically, economically, and culturally, bringing together areas with long-standing ties’, specifically ‘not only in how services are delivered, but in how our communities live, work and identify’ with no cultural or historical or physical connection to Rushcliffe.

They continued: “We are confident that option 1e will enable better-connected services, closer collaboration between partners, and improved value for public money, reduce duplication, streamline systems, and deliver more joined-up services that truly work for local people.

“We encourage all residents and stakeholders to get involved in the engagement process and help shape a new council that reflects the needs, values and aspirations of our communities.”

But Coun Clarke said: “At our meeting in July, a majority of councillors voted in favour of supporting the development of the option of one unitary council covering Rushcliffe, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood and one unitary covering Broxtowe, Gedling and Nottingham City.

“It included supporting the proposal reorganisation does not include any part of the current Rushcliffe borough being absorbed into any new or expanded city area.

“The council encourages everyone to complete the survey so that we are fully aware of your views.

"If further support materialises for a three unitary option from other councils, this option will be pursued further to a potential final bid stage and further partnership working explored with other councils.”

Ashfield Council, Broxtowe Council and Nottingham City Council did not respond individually to the LDRS about their authority’s current stance on reorganisation plans.

However, both Ashfield and Broxtowe councils have previously voiced strong opposition to becoming part of the city and residents in Hucknall have also strongly rejected the idea of becoming part of the city away from Ashfield as part of the proposal involving Hucknall, Arnold, Beeston, West Bridgford and Carlton.