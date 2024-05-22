Nottinghamshire County Council could stop delivering school meals and other catering services in-house
A group of councillors has recommended that some of its services – which are losing £2.5m every year – are delivered in partnership with a business or another council to save money.
The review covers school meals, the delivery of hot meals to vulnerable residents, grounds maintenance and other facilities management.
The recommendations to form a partnership were brought to a place committee meeting on May 22.
Coun Mike Adams (Con), committee chair, said he hoped the cost of school meals would fall as a result.
But Independent councillors labelled the idea ‘privatisation’ which would lead to unhealthier meals for children.
The services have a turnover of £36m per year and are expected to break even.
However, rising food prices and inflation has put them on track for a significant loss on 2023-24.
The place committee has spent several months speaking to some of the 1,900 staff to determine the best course of action.
Coun Scott Carlton (Con), cabinet member for communities and public health, will now decide whether to accept the recommendations.
The services are discretionary, meaning the council doesn’t have a legal duty to provide them.
Coun Adams said after the meeting: “A partnership will allow us to keep a full hand in running the services, whether it’s with another local authority or an external business.
“We can work together to get a better outcome using economies of scale.
“It’s really important this council becomes fit for the future.
"This is the best option to protect staff.”
He said that there was ‘nothing more important’ than the health of schoolchildren and elderly residents who used the services.
However, Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) argued that it should be kept in-house, with savings made to prevent losses.
He said: “A partnership is a recipe for sub-standard service and misses the entire point of school meals – the wellbeing of children.
“Private companies won’t put that first.
He feared a private firm would only serve ‘pizzas, burgers and chips’, or cut portions to save money.
Other options, that were discounted by the group, were exiting the market completely, outsourcing and transferring the services.
The report was approved by seven votes to three, with Independent members opposing it.
