Nottinghamshire Council's new home on the Hucknall and Linby border opens for the first time

A full council meeting was held at the site – known as Oak House – is low carbon and all electric and the council hopes it will save the authority around £2m a year in running costs by moving out of the historic County Hall on the banks of the River Trent in West Bridgford and into this new site.

Prior to the meeting, a tree-planting ceremony took place, led by Coun Sam Smith (Con), the council leader, and Coun Richard Butler (Con), chair of the council.

Coun Smith said: “This new building is going to house our customer services team and our safeguarding partnership teams, who are currently in rented acommodation, which is currently costing the taxpayers of Nottinghamshire more than £200,000 a year in rent.

"I don’t want to be spending that money on rent, I want to spending it on improving services for residents, libraries, roads and schools and that’s what we’re going to do.

"We’re moving those services out of costly rented acommodation into the new state-of-the-art energy efficient building Oak House, which will see us save money to spend on services.

"We’re also putting our council offices here, so this is where councillors will sit in the council chamber and make decisions for the residents of Nottinghamshire.

"By doing this, it will be saving nearly £2m a year on the upkeep of County Hall, which is a costly thing, so again, by moving to Oak House we save that money and invest it into public services.”

Oak House, nottinghamshire County Council new building. Tree planting before first council meeting at the new building. Lead Group of Councillors. Councillors from the ruling Conservatives gather in front of Oak House before the first meeting at the new venue.

Oak House, nottinghamshire County Council new building. Tree planting before first council meeting at the new building. Chairman Nottinghamshire County Council Richard Butler and Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council Sam Smith. Coun Richard Butler (left) chairman of the council, and Coun Sam Smith, council leader, planted a tree at Oak House before first council meeting at the new building.

Oak House, nottinghamshire County Council new building. Oak House with the county council logo now in position on the front of the building