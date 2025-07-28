Not true: Broxtowe Council says housing letters being circulated are all false

Broxtowe Council has issued a statement to denounce claims being made that housing tenants are being forced out of their homes.

The council says it has been made aware of letters, reportedly from the council, telling tenants in its housing programme, that they have to leave to make way for new people to take over the property.

But Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader, says this is completely untrue and said the letters were just an attempt to cause division across the borough through the spread of ‘misinformation’.

In a statement published on the council’s Facebook page, he said: “It has come to our attention that information is circulating within our borough that claims Broxtowe housing tenants have received a letter from Broxtowe Council to request that they move out of their homes to make way for others to be homed there.

Broxtowe Council leader Coun Milan Radulovic says letters saying council tenants need to move out of their homes are 'not true'. Photo: Submitted

"We want to make it very clear that this is not true.

“We would never require or ask existing residents to relocate from their secure accommodation where Broxtowe is the landlord.

We would recommend that if ever a tenant or resident receives information that they are unsure about in relation to the council, that they contact us directly so that we are able to clarify this information.

"We strongly reject the spread of misinformation which seeks to divide and cause tensions within our community.”