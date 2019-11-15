Nigel Farage defends decision to drop out of Mansfield election race

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has defended his decision to pull out of the election race in Mansfield.

The party announced on Monday that it would not be standing in seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election.

Kate Allsop, centre, will not be contesting as an independent.

It meant that the former mayor Kate Allsop was forced to pull out from the race and not be a candidate - despite filling out her submission papers in full.

Mr Farage said it was done for a "strategic reason" and that he has "no hesitations" that it was the right call.

He said: "Kate is upset, and I completely understand that, but leaders have to make big decisions. And big decisions inevitably mean you can't please everybody.

"It was done for a very important, strategic reason. If you move the Prime Minister to saying the right thing, how can you stand up and fight him?

Nigel Farage with Martin Daubney, Ashfield's Brexit Party candidate, in Eastwood.

"The question is, does he mean it, and can we hold him to it? Nearly a week on from that decision I have no hesitations that it was the right thing to do, but I do accept for some people it's upsetting.

"The Tories are going to be the biggest party in this parliament, that's almost guaranteed now, but the question is, can we be there and have a massive influence."

But the former mayor Ms Allsop said she was "heartbroken" following the decision.

Speaking to your Chad on Monday, she said: "I was told by the BBC that I am not going to be standing. The Brexit Party called me up two hours later to let me know. I'm honestly heartbroken.

"I've lost a job over this, and I have put my heart and soul into this, so it has really hit me hard.

"I'm gutted that the people in Mansfield will not now get the opportunity to vote for the Brexit Party."

Ms Allsop had teased with the idea of standing as an independent in the December 12 election, but was revealed to not be on the candidate list when it was announced on Thursday.