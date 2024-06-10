Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of a naturist group has been ordered to remove an ‘inappropriate’ structure from the grounds of the private club.

The Nottingham Sun Club member had put up the four-metre high glamping structure in the grounds of the club, which Gedling Council said went against planning rules.

According to the authority, the structure had been in place, over a decked area, for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a planning committee meeting on June 5, councillors unanimously voted to authorise enforcement action.

Gedling Council has ruled that the naturist club member must take the 'tent' structure down. Photo: Google

Nottingham Sun Club is a private naturist club, which is based in the grounds of Newstead Abbey Park and featureswooden chalets, tennis courts, camping space and a clubhouse pavilion.

Its history dates back as far as the 1930s, according to the club’s website, and today it also has a heated swimming pool and saunas.

Council officer Nigel Bryan said the structure was ‘considered to be inappropriate and out of character with the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said the person who owned the structure considered it to be ‘nothing more than a temporary tent not requiring planning permission’ and that it should be treated the same as a tent.

But the council argued that the structure had fitted kitchen units and double-glazed doors, as well as other ‘elements that would not generally be associated with a tent’.

The council planing committee also heard that the structure had been a permanent feature during the three years it had been up.

It must now be removed.