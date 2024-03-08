Newark & Sherwood council tax rise approved after debate over culture funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An amendment which would have cut this to under two per cent in return for reduced culture funding was rejected.

The full council meeting on March 7 heard it was vital that the arts were protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properties in the lowest value band A homes will pay just under £130 per year following the increase, while band B will pay £151 extra.

Newark & Sherwood Council has approved a council tax rise. Photo: Google

Coun Paul Peacock (Lab), council leader, said it was necessary to increase council tax by the maximum amount permitted due to Government underfunding.

“We hate to raise council tax but we are committed to improving public services, particularly at a time when demand is increasing. This is a raise forced on us by a Government that doesn’t believe in public services,” he said.

The Conservative opposition on the council proposed a 1.94 per cent increase instead, with a rise in arts and culture funding reduced from £95,000 to £15,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group leader Coun Rhona Hollaway (Con) said: “In times of financial constraints, we should look closely at budget increase requests.

“It’s unjustified to ask our residents to pay further council tax for the arts and culture budget when it is already very well-funded.”

The council was allocated more than £900,000 by Arts Council England in 2022.

Members were divided on how closely culture funding should be protected during difficult times for council finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rowan Couzens (Ind) said: “Enjoyment of art and culture should be part of everybody’s life – it couldn’t be properly funded by one-off grants.”

Coun Emma Oldham (Ind) said many struggling young families relied on the council’s free culture offerings.

However, Coun Sue Saddington (Con) said some elderly people couldn’t afford to pay higher tax.

She said: “I have had several come up to me and say they don’t want to pay any more out of their pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are we putting it up an extra one per cent that we didn’t have to?”

The council tax increase will come into effect in the new financial year in April.