Newark and Sherwood District Council raises council tax precept by 1.94 per cent

Residents living in Newark and Sherwood will pay more council tax to the district council in the next financial year.

Newark and Sherwood District Council has decided on its tax precepts, and residents will see an increase of 1.94 per cent.

Residents living in a band D property will pay an extra £3.30 per year to the District Council.

Last year, of every £100 paid in Band D council tax, £9.14 went to the district council and in the coming year this will be less than £8.91 per every £100.

This is due to the council’s percentage increase being lower than that of Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

For Band A properties, which account for 40 per cent of households in the district, the increase is an extra £2.20 per year.

The district council is responsible for services such as kerbside waste and recycling, street cleaning, homelessness, planning and conservation, town centre development, licensing, public protection, museums and theatre, parks and leisure and tourism.

As part of its future planning, for example, the council has purchased the Buttermarket in Newark to aid town centre development.

This has supported the district-wide Cleaner, Safer, Greener campaign which continues to focus on an extensive range of issues of including street litter, fly-tipping, dog fouling, anti-social behaviour, recycling and refuse collection and community safety.

It is also committed, through its capital programme, to invest in leisure centre provision in the district, including a new swimming pool for the Dukeries Leisure Centre in Boughton, near Ollerton.

The council is also creating a £200,000 Community Initiative Fund for parish councils to bid for match funding toward capital projects in their area.

Council leader David Lloyd said: “We are committed to providing exceptional value for money to our customers and residents and this budget sets out to maintain quality services that are sustainable, efficient and effective.”