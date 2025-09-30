New pub beer garden and another HMO lined up for Mansfield

Another new beer garden at a pub and another HMO on a residential street are lined up for the Mansfield and Ashfield area, according to the latest planning applications.

Last week, the Chad told of pub giants JD Wetherpoon’s plans for a beer garden at the back of The Picture House pub on Fox Street in Sutton.

Now the company has submitted a similar proposal for the popular boozer, the Stag And Pheasant, on Clumber Street in Mansfield.

The planning application, received by Mansfield District Council, is for an external beer garden at the back of the large building, plus proposed alterations inside.

The Stag and Pheasant pub in Mansfield, where improvements, including a new beer garden, could soon be made. (PHOTO BY: JD Wetherspoon)

These alterations would include a revised bar layout, an enlarged ground-floor trading area, improved facilities for staff on the first floor, new high-level windows and a new main staircase.

A planning statement says: “None of the proposed work requires any demolition externally and the existing envelope and scale of the building would remain unchanged.”

Wetherspoon’s hopes the improvements can be completed in time for the Christmas period when the pub is at its busiest.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Thursday, November 13 for a decision or recommendation.

Littleworth in Mansfield, where a new HMO (house in multiple occupation) could soon be created. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Meanwhile, the latest plan for an HMO (house in multiple occupation) is being proposed for number 18, Littleworth in Mansfield.

The council has received a planning application from Matt Saunders for a lawful development certificate to ratify a change of use at the two-storey property, which is currently a single terraced house.

If the plan is approved, the property would be converted into an HMO for up to six residents, complete with a new single-storey extension at the back and a loft conversion with rear dormer.

Mr Saunders and his agent, Eamonn Chapman, of the Cheltenham-based architecture company Arkke Ltd, argue that the change of use and the alterations fall within the scope of permitted development. Therefore, it constituted lawful development and did not require full planning permission.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Friday, November 25.

