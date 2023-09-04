New lighting helping to give Ashfield park a new lease of life

The nine extra lighting columns have been placed strategically around Holiday Hills Park in Kirkby-in-Ashfield to prevent antisocial behaviour as part of additional crime interventions funded through the Safer Streets initiative.

More than £42,000 has been spent on lighting installations and upgrades across the district in key areas, which has led to residents feeling safer when out and about during the darker evenings.

This comes after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million of Home Office funding for Safer Streets projects that help reduce neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as violence against women and girls.

Commissioner Henry alongside colleagues at Holidays Hill Park

Commissioner Henry recently visited Holiday Hills Park alongside Ashfield District Council Chairman Dale Grounds, and Councillor Andy Meakin to see how these new interventions have aided in making the park a brighter place to be.

“It was brilliant to see the real changes these additional lights have made to residents across Ashfield District, but in particular visitors to Holiday Hills Park which I know is a popular local attraction for adults and children alike,” said Commissioner Henry.

“I’m glad to see that local people are already benefitting from this, and the park itself looks fantastic, a lot of work has been done to clear off graffiti and tidy up litter to make the park shine that bit brighter.

This work came to fruition at a recent Discovery Day at Holidays Hill Park where residents of the Coxmoor Estate were able to experience all the new additions to the park.

The day featured demonstrations on the BMX track by professionals from The Asylum Skatepark, boxing sessions from Switch Up, as well as meet and greets with police officers, firefighters, and Safer Streets wardens.

Further lighting installations are just one of many interventions put in place since the Safer Streets programme began.

Across Ashfield, residents have benefited from additional CCTV and Refuge Point cameras, additional home security devices for vulnerable residents, an innovative Shop Watch Radio scheme to keep business owners experiencing antisocial behaviour connected, and much more.

Further to this, a brand new CCTV camera has been installed on the adjoining Beacon Drive near the park, which will bring an extra degree of safety to visitors.

The Safer Streets programme is being delivered as part of an ongoing partnership between the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Nottinghamshire Police, and Ashfield District Council, among other local authorities.

Cllr Andy Meakin, Ward Councillor for Abbey Hill, said: “The improvement works to Holidays Hill Park, and the wider estate, have made a huge difference to lives of the residents. The park looks fantastic and reports of antisocial behaviour have already reduced.”

“Ashfield District Council is proud to be able to implement environmental improvements alongside additional CCTV cameras and proactive schemes to improve feelings of safety across the District.”