A project for up to five houses to be built in a large garden in Sutton is among the latest planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

The plan is for 14-14A Norman Avenue, which is close to Station Road, King’s Mill Road East and the town’s Wickes home improvement store.

Outline planning permission, with all matters reserved, has been requested for a maximum of five single-storey, three-bedroom dwellings at the rear and within the side garden of the current property at 14A.

Documents list Zoet Thompson as the applicant, while plans have been drawn up by the Mansfield-based architectural design consultant, Barry Jarvis, of B A Architecture Ltd.

The site at 14-14A Norman Avenue in Sutton where the new homes are proposed. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The site spans 2,378 square metres and an ecological report, sent to the council, suggests grassland and trees would be lost if the plan went ahead. A private drive, to be used as access, would be expanded and the properties would go up for sale on the open market.

Council officers are currently considering the plan and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Thursday, October 17. Comments can be posted by residents on the council’s website here.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield District Council include these:

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby – single-storey side extension and conversion of garage into therapy room, all with solar panels.

Thistle Hill Farm, 31 Main Road, Kirkby – replacement of existing agriculture building with a new, larger one.

Portland House, 6 Portland Street, Kirkby – application for consent to display advertisements.

Taylors Transport, Fullwood Road, Sutton – construction of two single-storey storage units.

78-80 Station Street, Kirkby – installation of fire door.

Kingsway Park, Kingsway, Kirkby – replacement of floodlight fittings.

4 Cowpasture Lane, Sutton – single-storey extension at front.

80 Huthwaite Road, Sutton – shed/store at rear of garden.

19 Mabel Avenue, Sutton – application for an amendment (additional side window) after the granting of planning permission.

Stoneavon, 274A Mansfield Road, Sutton – construction of self-build dwelling.

70 Springwood View Close, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

137 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale – hip to gable extension, dormer loft conversion and single-storey rear extension.

Unit B, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton – amendment to application for external alterations.

21 High Tor, Sutton – application for amendment to planning permission to change front door and window layout.