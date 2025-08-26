New hair salon and four houses on derelict car park -- all the latest Ashfield plans

Projects to create a new hair salon and to build four houses on a derelict car park are among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both schemes are earmarked for Sutton, with the salon proposed by Jenny Smith for a garden room in the back garden of her home at 21, Quarrydale Avenue.

In her application, Jenny says the garden room has already been built but it is slightly bigger than the maximum height permitted, therefore she is requesting a change of use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sturdy salon is constructed of timber-framed walls, a wood and galvanised steel roof, double-glazed windows and a PVC door.

The derelict car park on Portland Street in Sutton, where four new semi-detached houses could soon be built. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

It would be open to customers, by appointment only, on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9.30 am and 2.30 pm, on Thursdays from 10 am to 7 pm and on two Saturdays per month between 10 am and 3 pm.

In a planning statement, Jenny says: “I would be the only person working in the salon. I would have no staff.

"There would be a maximum of five customers per day. Only one client would be permitted at the premises at any one time, with a minimum 30-minute gap between clients to ensure there is no overlapping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have ample parking for three vehicles on our driveway, where all customers would be asked to park.”

The new hair salon is planned by Jenny Smith for the back garden of her home on Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, October 15.

However, Jenny has already been given a boost because Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department has given the plan a thumbs-up.

Officer James Carr said: “There are likely to be occasions when on-street parking occurs. But provided the use of the salon is appropriately controlled, this is unlikely to be to such a degree as to result in a highway safety problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the four new houses are earmarked for a vacant piece of land, spanning 26 square metres, next to 19, Portland Street, by the applicant, Mandy Lewis, of Bradford.

The garden room at the back of a home on Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton, which would be converted into a hair salon.

Mrs Lewis has hired as her agent LCH Architectural Designs, of Forest Town, whose representative, Lynsey Hanson, has submitted a planning statement to accompany the application.

The statement says: “The land is currently abandoned. It had been used as a car park but the lease has ended and there are no further plans to continue this use.

"The site lies within a residential area. The proposal is for the erection of four semi-detached houses, each with two or three bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each plot would include its own private, rear garden and, to the front, off-street parking for two cars.

"Access to the drives would be over the pavement of Portland Street, so a number of new dropped kerbs would be required.

"The materials used for the houses would match those of the surrounding dwellings, using red facing brickwork and double Roman roof tiles.”

The council’s planning officers hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Tuesday, October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, in Kirkby, car parts manufacturer Continental Direct UK Ltd has submitted a plan for an extension and the re-roofing of an industrial unit and offices on Unity Road, near where it is based.

The 810 square-metre site was previously occupied by a glazing supplier but is currently empty. The scheme would create four full-time jobs.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

22A Back Lane, Huthwaite – self-build dwelling.

4 Douglas Road, Sutton – non-material amendment to planning permission already granted, namely change in first-floor layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 Forest Street, Sutton – application for approval of details concerning drainage with regard to planning permission already granted.

Lamteck Ltd, Wolsey Drive, Kirkby – application to determine if prior approval is required for installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) equipment on the roofs of non-domestic buildings.

3 Corner Croft, Huthwaite – work to ash tree covered by preservation order.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/