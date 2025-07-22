New dog-grooming salon in pipeline for Woodhouse -- latest Mansfield plans

Council officers in Mansfield are taking a ‘paws for thought’ after receiving details of a plan for a new dog-grooming salon.

The private business would be set up in a converted summer house and shed that sits in the garden of a property at Eden Low in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Alex Tibbles, who lives there, has submitted a change-of-use planning application for the building to Mansfield District Council.

In planning statements, Alex says the salon would be fitted with modern equipment, including a bath that filters out all fur and debris from wastewater and “a low-decibel dryer that can be used for dogs who are sensitive”.

A new dog-grooming salon could soon be opening in Mansfield Woodhouse. (PHOTO BY: Alex Sokolov/Getty Images)

He has also made a promise to neighbours that noise and disruption will be kept down if the salon gets the go-ahead.

His statement says: “All the walls would be be filled with acoustic insulation. The doors and windows of the salon would be kept closed during the use of the dryer to keep noise levels to a minimum.

"A small entrance area would be constructed to create a barrier so that no dog can escape accidentally.

"The dog-grooming services would be offered on a one-to-one basis. The customers would park on the driveway for drop-offs and collections, preventing disturbance to neighbours’ paths or driveways.

The summer house/shed, in the garden of a property at Eden Low, Mansfield Woodhouse, which would be converted into the dog-grooming salon. (PHOTO BY: Alex Tibbles)

"Also, we plan to prevent customer crossovers because the service would be by a strict appointment system only, including a 30-minute space between visits to allow a clean-down. People would not be allowed to turn up unannounced.”

Alex says the salon would be open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays to Fridays and between 9 am and 1 pm on Saturdays. It would not operate on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Tuesday, September 9.

