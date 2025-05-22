New date confirmed for Mansfield North election

A new date has been set for the Mansfield North division to go to the polls, following the recent postponement.

Residents in the Mansfield North division will now have their chance to vote on Thursday 12 June. The remaining areas across Mansfield voted on 1 May, as planned, to elect their Nottinghamshire County Councillors.

The postponement was due to the death of a candidate, and legal requirements stated it was necessary to postpone to another date. Polling cards and postal votes for this new date have now been resent to eligible voters.

Also, due to the postponement, a number of polling station locations have changed. Please refer to your polling card for the correct station. A full list is provided below.

James Biddlestone, CEO and Deputy Returning Officer for Mansfield District Council, said: “We want to ensure that all voters in the Mansfield North area are fully informed and able to take part in the rescheduled election on Thursday 12 June. Securing all the same locations for the revised date has been a challenge, and this has inevitably meant that some polling station locations have changed since the original poll date of 1 May. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience these changes may cause. I urge all voters to check their polling cards carefully for the correct venue when coming to vote in person.

"If getting to your polling station presents as a challenge, particularly for accessibility reasons, why not consider a postal or proxy vote? You can still apply for a postal vote up until 5pm on 28 May 2025, or appoint someone you trust to vote on your behalf through a proxy vote by 5pm on 4 June 2025.

"Our elections team are always here to help, so please do get in touch with them if you are unsure."

Registering to vote is much quicker and easier than you think. If you have turned 18 since the last election, ensure you are registered, and take this opportunity to vote for the first time. Voting is your chance to have your say on important issues that affect you.

Residents in the Mansfield North area who have not registered to vote have until Tuesday 27 May to do so. Those eligible to vote can register online in just five minutes using their National Insurance number at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you have moved house or changed your name, it is particularly important to register. You can also apply online for a postal vote at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote or for a proxy vote at www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote.

The list of polling stations for the Mansfield North 12 June election is as follows. Stations highlighted in yellow have changed location:

Sherwood Court Tenants Meeting Room, Sherwood Court, Sherwood Street, NG19 9LZ

Focus Point, Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 8DR

William Ireland Hall, Clumber Court, Mansfield, NG19 7HR

Chesterfield Road South Methodist Church, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, NG19 7EQ

The Sherwood Centre, Ciswo Offices, The Sherwood Centre, NG19 7GD

Dundee Drive Centre, Dundee Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 8RE

Manor Park Sports Complex Changing Rooms, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 8JX

The Beacon Centre, St John 's Church Hall, Off Wood Street, NG18 IQH

Previously: Carr Bank Wedding Venue. Now: Harold Harvey Hall, Mattersey Court, Mansfield, NG19 7DB

People who were due to vote at Turner Hall, please note that this area has had to be split over two locations, as shown below. Please refer to your polling card to identify the appropriate station to attend.

Previously: Turner Hall, Welbeck Road. Now: St Edmund King and Martyr Church, Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9LP

Previously: Turner Hall, Welbeck Road. Now: Ludborough Walk Centre, Off Pea field Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 9SD

Any queries or concerns about which polling station to attend on 12 June, please contact the elections team on [email protected] or call 01623 463345. For further information about voting in this election, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/elections.