New collaborative group approved to assess ongoing controversial Broxtowe cemetery rules

A new collaborative group will be set up by Broxtowe Council to properly assess the authority’s ongoing cemetery tribute item controversy.

The proposal for the new ‘working group’ was put forward by Councillor Steve Carr (Ind) at the the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on June 26.

The authority has found itself facing criticism and protest since October 2024 after notices restricting grave tribute items – for safety and maintenance reasons – across Broxtowe’s cemeteries were hung up following a July 2024 cabinet decision.

The restrictions called for decorations, ornaments and tributes to be removed from people’s graves, with the council originally enforcing its first deadline of January 23 this year at Chilwell Cemetery.

Broxtowe Council is setting up a new group to assess ongoing controversial cemetery rules. Photo: Google

Controversy stemmed from the council’s bereavement service only updating its ‘notice of interment’ forms in 2023 to note prohibited items – meaning anyone buying a plot for someone prior to this may not have been aware of restrictions.

But after a petition, led by impacted and bereaved Broxtowe families, gained nearly 1,000 signatures in its first week in October 2024, council leader, Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox Alliance) called a 12-month suspension to rules to develop a ‘common sense’ approach.

Since then, the council and families collaborated to put forward an updated set of regulations.

These rules acknowledged hazardous items being removed from graves but would allow plots bought after August 2023 to have tribute items within 2.5 feet from the front edge of the headstone plinth.

This was subject to cabinet approval at the start of June 2025 but the decision was deferred to allow more time for councillors, officers and families to go through reports after the bereavement service called for a rejection of the new rules.

The service said the council had ‘inadvertently weakened its own position’ by granting the 12-month suspension in its documents.

Coun Carr said: “The leader would like a working group as part of this committee set up as soon as possible to actually scrutinise the policy and alternative policies that families put forward.”

This was approved, with committee chair Coun Shaun Dannheimer (Brox Alliance) saying: “I want people from all parties in the working group.

"I want to get this done right and I hope there’s resolution to it.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) Coun Carr said: “This new working group gives cabinet quite rightly reasons to actually approve what the group wants.

“We’re involving councillors who aren’t on cabinet to look at it and come up with recommendations.”

He added impacted families who were part of the original collaborative group will also form part of the new working group.

He said: “I think the families should defnitely be listened to, they have points to make.

“Things they’re saying are worthy of note and worthy of close consideration.”

He added he hoped the new group achieves a ‘way forward’ that will ‘suit both the officers and families’.

Coun Radulovic, said the establishment of a new working group is ‘how it should be’.

He said: “That’s local democracy in action – I’m glad they came to that conclusion.

“That’s how local people can influence decisions that affect them personally and deeply.”

In a statement to the LDRS, impacted families said: “We appreciate councillors have decided to take an approach which allows them to make an informed decision and hopefully present us with a solution that benefits all stakeholders.

“Although we are disappointed that we have to work through this for another several weeks at least, which means further stress, worry and time out of our lives, we hope it will be worth it and lead to a fair and just outcome.

“We are grateful for every member of the council who have offered us support and sympathy through this process.”

No date can currently be given for when proposed cemetery rules will go to cabinet for approval.