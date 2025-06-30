New business grants available for Broxtowe businesses from the council
Local businesses can apply for £2,000 - £7,000 of funding, with up to 40 per cent match funding required, to help support and grow Broxtowe SMEs.
Business can use the grants to contribute towards shop and business frontage improvements including signage, street scene or conservation area related initiatives.
Environmental energy saving measures, disability access improvements or digital, productivity and ecommerce investments that improve productivity or create jobs.
Grants will be available for projects completed between October 1 and March 31 next year.
Applications are now open and will close on July 30.
Visit broxtowe.gov.uk/for-you/investing-in-our-area/uk-shared-prosperity-fund/ukspf-business-grants-202526/to find out more and how to apply.
Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said, “I’m delighted to be able to offer this next round of grants from the UKSPF to be able to help our local businesses.
"UKSPF funding has already done so much good for Broxtowe businesses and I can’t wait to see even more projects be completed that help to support our high streets.”
Businesses are advised to read the guidance for the grant scheme that they are intending to apply for, before downloading and completing the application form which can be found at broxtowe.gov.uk/ukspfbusinessgrants
