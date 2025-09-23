New beer garden in pipeline at popular pub -- all the latest Ashfield plans

Changes at a popular pub, including a new beer garden, feature among the latest batch of planning applications in Ashfield.

The pub is the large J D Wetherspoon venue, The Picture House, on Fox Street in Sutton, where an extensive redevelopment scheme is proposed.

The company has submitted a scheme to Ashfield District Council for the construction of an external beer garden, complete with festoon lighting, covered pergolas, trees, landscaping and heated areas, at the back of the pub.

The plan also includes a revamped car park, with eight spaces, including one for the disabled, a new, enclosed bin store, a new boundary fence along the Fox Street frontage and the relocation of a nearby taxi rank.

A new beer garden is proposed for The Picture House pub in Sutton. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Inside the pub, Wetherspoon wants to carry out a reconfiguration of the first-floor layout to create improved areas for staff, including new toilets and changing rooms.

Detailed plans and drawings have been sent to the council by the pub giants' agents, K.D. Paine Associates Ltd, a firm of architects based in Worthing.

The Picture House is open from 8 am to 12 midnight every day, apart from Fridays and Saturdays when its hours are 8 am to 1 am.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council in recent days include these:

27 Chapel Street, Kirkby – work to silver birch and beech trees within conservation area.

64 Moseley Road, Annesley – work to silver birch tree within conservation area.

Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, Leen Mills Lane, Hucknall – extension to existing classroom.

27 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – proposed loft conversion, front extension and side and rear extensions with associated internal works.

Fulford, Thoresby Dale, Hucknall – replace exterior cladding at front and side.

4 Cowpasture Lane, Sutton – proposal for detached, single-storey garden room.

Unit A, Thomas House, Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton – application for consent to display advertisement, externally illuminated by LED lighting, plus a metal fascia signage, for shop front.

Unit 4, Emperors Way, Hucknall – application for variation of condition relating to extended period of access for customers, with regard to planning permission already granted.

14 Searwood Avenue, Kirkby – first-floor rear extension.

China Kitchen, 12 High Street, Hucknall – shop front replacement.

1A Ellis Street, Kirkby – prior approval application for demolition of two-storey building.

Former Hucknall Town Football Club, Watnall Road, Hucknall – application to discharge condition relating to plots six to nine and 13, with regard to planning permission already granted.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/