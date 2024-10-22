New all-day corner shop for Mansfield among the latest planning applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new, all-day convenience store is in the pipeline for Mansfield after plans were unveiled for a corner-shop site.

The location is the corner of Ratcliffe Gate and Broxtowe Drive, where a popular cafe and coffee shop, F.B. Family Bakers, traded until a couple of years ago.

The ground-floor premises has been boarded up since the cafe closed, although it is understood that the first floor is occupied by a residential flat.

Now Mansfield District Council has received a planning application from Clipstone man Ratnasingam Sivakumaran to revive the shop and turn it into a convenience store, selling goods other than hot food.

How the premises on the corner of Ratcliffe Gate and Broxtowe Drive in Mansfield used to look when it was occupied by the F.B. Family Bakers cafe.

Acting on behalf of Mr Sivakumaran is his agent, Martin Parrish, of The Planning Group Ltd, a consultancy service based in Shrewsbury.

In a planning statement, sent to the council to support the application, Mr Parrish says: “This is an established shop premises at 70 Ratcliffe Gate that is no longer trading. The proposal is to change the use to a convenience store to serve the local community.

"The opening hours would be 7 am to 10 pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9 am to 9 pm Sundays. There would be one full-time member of staff, supported by two part-time staff.”

As recently as May 2023, the council granted permission, with conditions, for a single-storey side/rear extension at the premises.

Planning officers are now considering this latest proposal, with a view to making a decision, or recommendation, by a deadline date of Tuesday, December 10.

