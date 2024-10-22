New all-day corner shop for Mansfield among the latest planning applications
The location is the corner of Ratcliffe Gate and Broxtowe Drive, where a popular cafe and coffee shop, F.B. Family Bakers, traded until a couple of years ago.
The ground-floor premises has been boarded up since the cafe closed, although it is understood that the first floor is occupied by a residential flat.
Now Mansfield District Council has received a planning application from Clipstone man Ratnasingam Sivakumaran to revive the shop and turn it into a convenience store, selling goods other than hot food.
Acting on behalf of Mr Sivakumaran is his agent, Martin Parrish, of The Planning Group Ltd, a consultancy service based in Shrewsbury.
In a planning statement, sent to the council to support the application, Mr Parrish says: “This is an established shop premises at 70 Ratcliffe Gate that is no longer trading. The proposal is to change the use to a convenience store to serve the local community.
"The opening hours would be 7 am to 10 pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9 am to 9 pm Sundays. There would be one full-time member of staff, supported by two part-time staff.”
As recently as May 2023, the council granted permission, with conditions, for a single-storey side/rear extension at the premises.
Planning officers are now considering this latest proposal, with a view to making a decision, or recommendation, by a deadline date of Tuesday, December 10.
Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:
Land to rear of 7 and 9 Regal Drive, Mansfield – removal of four trees and work to four others covered by preservation order.
13 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse – extension to existing outbuilding to form residential annexe for ancillary use.
26 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield – work to overhanging hedge within conservation area.
56 Egmanton Road, Meden Vale – porch at front.
9 Woodview Gardens, Forest Town – work to three trees covered by preservation order.
6 Lochbuie Court, Mansfield – work to a group of trees and removal of three trees within conservation area.
Langdale, High Oakham Road, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.
Land to north of Woodview Gardens, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town – work to three trees covered by preservation order.