Neighbours reassured over family assessment unit -- all the latest Mansfield plans

Neighbours need not be worried about plans to convert a large, detached house in Mansfield into a live-in assessment unit for four families, it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house, at 38 Chesterfield Road South, is currently the headquarters of Gemini Exclusive Care, a business that helps up to six adults with mental health difficulties, including dementia.

However, Mansfield District Council has been told that the business “has given notice and is due to vacate, leaving the property empty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, a planning application has been submitted for a change of use to turn the four-bedroom house, with garage and garden, into a residential family assessment centre.

The residential family assessment unit is proposed for a four-bedroom, detached house at 38 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Such centres evaluate a parent’s ability to care for their child, often when welfare concerns have been raised.

This one would provide temporary housing for four sets of parents and their young children while they are being assessed by trained professionals.

The application has been made by Emma Woodward, the 42-year-old boss of Nurturing Little Hearts, a residential care company based in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement by the company says: “The purpose of the centre would be to assess whether parents have the necessary skills and capabilities to look after their children, with a view to providing them with support and guidance moving forward.

"The parents would be contracted to stay at the property for the full duration of a 12-week assessment, along with two members of staff at all times.

"Their stay would help to ensure the skills of the parents are developed to a sufficient standard where a safe and harmonious family unit can be facilitated.”

However, the statement also addresses the possible impact on neighbours, who might be worried about a use for the house that “is likely to be more intensive than ordinary residential occupation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It insists the level of noise and activity should not be a cause for concern, and points out that because the families are being assessed, there was “a strong incentive” not to cause anti-social behaviour.

Alcohol and non-prescription drugs would not be allowed on the premises, and “anybody using them would be immediately excluded”.

What’s more, CCTV cameras would be installed both inside and outside the house.

In summary, the statement adds: “The proposed development would create a healthy, inclusive and safe place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would enable children to remain with their parents until long-term decisions are made, preventing them from being separated in the early stages of their childhood.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, September 29 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

Nottingham Road Clinic, 195 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – continued use and extended operation of mobile MRI scanning unit for a temporary period of three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield, 13 The Park, Mansfield – work to tree within conservation area.

5 New Park Lane, Mansfield – work to four trees within conservation area.

Maun View, 261 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – proposed two-storey front extension.

180 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension with render finish, replace front tile-hung cladding with render and replace rear pebble-dash render with new render to match proposed extension and front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield – work to two trees covered by preservation order.

Moorfield Farm House, Bishops Walk, Warsop – work to two trees covered by preservation order.

2 Shearsby Drive, Forest Town – small front porch extension and flat-roof single-storey rear extension.

White Rose Cottage, 24 Eastlands Lane, Warsop – removal of tree within conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/