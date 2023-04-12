This increase is a the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension and will automatically be applied to pensioners’ payments, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to supporting pensioners in the face of rising prices.

In addition to this uprating, pensioners will benefit from another £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment this winter, continuing the Government’s direct support for those groups most vulnerable to the effects of high inflation.

This is helping to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Pensioners across Mansfield have been in touch with me highlighting how high inflation and the rising cost of living has affected them. It is vital we protect their incomes from these pressures.

“As such, I welcome the news that more than 20,000 pensioners in Mansfield will be receiving the Government’s 10.1 per cent increase in the Basic State Pension from this month, protecting pensioners from the effects of inflation as we deliver on the Prime Minister’s five priorities.

“This will give pensioners a much needed uplift in their incomes and ensure their pension is not devalued by the effects of global price rises.”

Pensions minister Laura Trott said: “The effect of rising prices has been particularly challenging for the most vulnerable pensioners many of whom live on fixed incomes.

“That is why the Government has delivered on our commitment to protect the Triple Lock, giving 12.5 million pensioners an inflationary increase in their pension payments of 10.1 per cent from April.

