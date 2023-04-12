News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
46 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
59 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

MP welcomes news 20,316 pensioners in Mansfield will benefit from biggest ever increase in Basic State Pension this April

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley has welcomed the news 20,316 pensioners in Mansfield will receive a 10.1 per cent increase in their Basic State Pension from this month, protecting pensioners from the effect of rising prices.

By Coun Ben BradleyContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST- 2 min read

This increase is a the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension and will automatically be applied to pensioners’ payments, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to supporting pensioners in the face of rising prices.

In addition to this uprating, pensioners will benefit from another £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment this winter, continuing the Government’s direct support for those groups most vulnerable to the effects of high inflation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is helping to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.
Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.
Most Popular
Read More
Opinion: The Conservatives are piling the financial misery onto Mansfield’s resi...

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Pensioners across Mansfield have been in touch with me highlighting how high inflation and the rising cost of living has affected them. It is vital we protect their incomes from these pressures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As such, I welcome the news that more than 20,000 pensioners in Mansfield will be receiving the Government’s 10.1 per cent increase in the Basic State Pension from this month, protecting pensioners from the effects of inflation as we deliver on the Prime Minister’s five priorities.

“This will give pensioners a much needed uplift in their incomes and ensure their pension is not devalued by the effects of global price rises.”

Pensions minister Laura Trott said: “The effect of rising prices has been particularly challenging for the most vulnerable pensioners many of whom live on fixed incomes.

“That is why the Government has delivered on our commitment to protect the Triple Lock, giving 12.5 million pensioners an inflationary increase in their pension payments of 10.1 per cent from April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Protecting pensioners’ incomes from the effects of rising prices is a central part of our commitment to supporting the most vulnerable as we deliver on the Prime Minister’s five priorities.”

Related topics:Ben BradleyMansfieldRishi SunakGovernment