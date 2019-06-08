MP Ben Bradley thanks Mansfield people on second anniversary of his election

MP Ben Bradley has issued a special thankyou to the people of Mansfield to mark the second anniversary of his election.

It was at the snap General Election of Thursday, June 8, 2017 that Conservative Mr Bradley ousted Labour veteran Sir Alan Meale, who had been the town’s MP for 30 years.

And today, he has been celebrating what he describes as “two years of real progress” and “shouting out for Mansfield and Warsop in Parliament”.

Mr Bradley said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank my local constituents for their support over the last two years and for all the letters and e-mails that people send me each week about local and national issues.

“It was a huge honour to be elected to serve Mansfield and Warsop, and I have really enjoyed my first two years as your MP.

“I have met hundreds of people as part of my regular surgeries, visits and knocks on doors, and I am working hard to deliver on my promises.

“There is no quick fix to many local issues and, inevitably, things do take time. But there has been real progress over the last two years, and I am really excited as I look to another great year ahead.

“I can assure you that I will continue to shout out for Mansfield and Warsop in Parliament, and ensure that local priorities are top of the agenda in Westminster.”

Mr Bradley’s two years in office have not been without controversy. He made national headlines when it was revealed that he had previously suggested benefit claimants should get vasectomies, and he had to apologise unreservedly to Jeremy Corbyn after tweeting that the Labour leader had sold British secrets to Communist spies.

He also resigned as vice-chairman of the Conservative Party last summer over the Cabinet’s stance on Brexit.

However, to mark his second anniversary, he preferred to concentrate on the positive highlights of his time as Mansfield’s MP.

Mr Bradley said that, in his second full year, he had sent more than 7,600 letters and e-mails to constituents, held 25 surgeries, visited dozens of businesses and schools, supported 17 local charities, posted 341 articles on his website and engaged with about 55,000 people per month through his Facebook page.

He had also actively helped pensioners and jobseekers, and spent time with the police and fire service to learn about their work.

In Parliament, Mr Bradley said he had mentioned Mansfield 91 times while speaking in House Of Commons debates, tabled 173 written questions to hold the government to account and sponsored almost 100 spaces for constituents to attend Parliamentary tours or watch Commons debates from the public gallery.

He had also held debates on a variety of topics and had been elected into positions covering subjects such as education, homelessness and youth affairs.

The MP also pointed out that several ongoing campaigns he supported had won funding, including one for sport in coalfield communities, one for high street regeneration and another for better screening programmes for elderly people with lung diseases.

Mr Bradley said that among the key issues he had focused on since being elected were these four in particular:

Jobs and skills for the future -- working with education providers and businesses to make sure there is a clear route into rewarding careers for young people in Mansfield and that the town is attracting new, well-paid jobs.

Better transport infrastructure -- lobbying the government and the county council to invest in road and rail improvements, including for the Robin Hood Line, the A60 and A617.

Town centre regeneration -- pushing councils to formalise a proper vision for the future in Mansfield, and helping busineses to bring investment into the town.

A better plan for homelessness -- improving the funding and co-ordination of homelessness services, getting people off the streets and removing the blight of drugs such as mamba and spice from Mansfield.