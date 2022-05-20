More than £5 million now paid out to Ashfield homes in £150 council tax rebates

The payments, totalling £5 million, have been made to residents in bands A-D who pay their council tax via direct debit.

The council has also started sending letters to the 18,000 households in bands A-D, that don’t pay their council tax via direct debit to explain how they can claim their rebate.

A secure online form will be set up on the council’s website for those who don’t pay by dire debit.

Ashfield District Council has now paid out more than £5 million in council tax rebates

Residents will need to enter their bank details and other information to verify their identity.

This form must be completed accurately and in full to avoid any delays in receiving the rebate into bank accounts.

Coun David Martin, cabinet member for finance said: “We are pleased with the progress we have made on paying out the council tax rebate – more than half of all eligible households have now received their rebates.

"The revenues and benefits team has worked incredibly hard to process more than 33,000 rebates.

“Letters will be arriving from the end of this week and over the next few weeks for eligible households who pay their council tax by methods other than direct debit.

“This will be a complex process, but we are working flat out to ensure that those who need the rebate will receive it as soon as possible.

“The online form will be the quickest way for residents, who don’t pay by direct debit to claim their £150.