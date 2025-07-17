More than 1,500 Broxtowe children in families being hit by two-child benefits limit

More than 1,500 children in Broxtowe are living in households affected by the two-child limit, new figures show – as charities urged the Government to scrap the policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-child limit excludes most households with a third or subsequent child born on, or after, April 6, 2017 from claiming universal credit.

It was also used to restrict child tax credit benefits, which closed in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charities have warned the policy is pulling increasing numbers of children and families into poverty and urged the Government to scrap it as part of its upcoming child poverty strategy, due in the autumn.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show some 1,620 children in Broxtowe are being affected by the two-child limit.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced in June it will effectively end the two-child cap from March 2026.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show some 1,620 children in Broxtowe were living in 470 households affected by the two-child limit in April.

Using the latest census figures, it means around 21 per 1,000 households in Broxtowe were impacted by the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was above the 18 per 1,000 average rate across England and Wales.

Most figures are rounded to the nearest 10, and low numbers may have been suppressed in accordance with disclosure rules.

Across Great Britain, nearly 1.7m children were living in some 470,000 households affected by the two-child limit in April.

It was up from around 1.4m children in nearly 386,000 households the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Garnham, Child Poverty Action Group chief executive, said the two-child limit pushes children into poverty, ‘cutting them off from opportunity’.

She warned: "The policy forces families to live on less than they need – both those with jobs and those who can’t currently work because of very young children – and abandons them to hardship.

"Until the policy goes, child poverty will continue to rise and the Government’s ambitions for children will not be realised.

"The Government must remove the policy in its autumn child poverty strategy or risk having more children in poverty at the end of its first term than when it took office."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Britain, more than half of households affected by the policy were in work in April, with at least one claimant in the household earning.

In Broxtowe, 270 of the affected households were in work.

Julia Pitman, head of policy and research at Action for Children, said ‘the relentless impact of the two-child limit continues to grow’, as more children are now ‘suffering its consequences’.

She added many children are living in households affected by both the two-child limit and the overall benefit cap, which she warned is ‘pushing these families even deeper into poverty and trapping them there’.

Ahead of the upcoming child poverty strategy, she also called on the Government to abandon both policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 38,200 of households hit by the two-child limit policy in Great Britain were also affected by the benefit cap in April, with 141,290 children living in these households.

This included 140 children living in 50 households in Broxtowe.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are also rolling out a national network of life-changing family hubs for children across the country as well as expanding free school meals and supporting 700,000 of the poorest families by introducing a fair repayment rate on universal credit deductions."