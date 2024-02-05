More than 100 homes to be built on Clipstone FC ground once club has moved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lido Ground, home to Clipstone FC, would be demolished and replaced with up to 130 new homes if the proposals are approved.

Permission has already been given in October for a new and improved sports complex to be built on the nearby site of the former Clipstone Colliery.

The new planning application gives assurances no work will begin on the Lido Ground until the new sports facilities were open, meaning The Cobras and other users wouldn’t lose out.

Plans have been revealed for more than 130 new homes on Clipstone FC's ground after the club has moved.

The current five-acre site on Clipstone Road East has a football pitch, cricket pitch, a 500-space football stand and clubhouse.

The new application has been submitted by Cerda Planning Ltd on behalf of Welbeck Estates Ltd.

It says the new football ground ‘will not only replace the existing facilities of the Lido Ground, but will seek to enhance the facilities on offer.

It added: “Only once the new facilities have been provided would work begin to redevelop the Lido Ground.”

The Lido was once popular with families thanks to its several open-air swimming pools, which were built in the 1960s.

Planning documents say residents gave the new housing plans a ‘supportive response’ during a consultation session at Clipstone Miner’s Welfare.

The new homes would be one to four bedrooms, and would include some set aside for affordable renting.

Two versions of the possible layout for the site have been submitted, depending on how much of a flooding prevention plan is needed.

The application says tests are needed on the ground to determine this, which would disturb the pitches and can only be completed after the clubs have left.

Both versions would see the entrance moved 20 metres west along the road.

The majority of the development lies in Mansfield district, although a small part lies across the boundary in Newark & Sherwood Council’s jurisdiction, meaning approval will be needed from both councils before the plans move forward.