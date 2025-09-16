Modernisation of historic Mansfield town centre set for two more steps forward

The modernisation of Mansfield’s historic town centre is set to take two more steps forward.

For planning applications have been submitted to Mansfield District Council for changes to a couple of grade II listed buildings that are being brought back to life.

The first concerns what are known as the Halifax Buildings on West Gate, while the second focuses on The Dial building in Market Place.

The first and second floors of the Halifax property could soon be converted into an HMO (house in multiple occupation) with seven bedrooms.

The Halifax Buildings on West Gate, Mansfield, where the first and second floors could be turned into an HMO.

They sit above the Victoria Nails nail bar and the Cash Casino gaming centre, which would both remain in place. The upper floors used to house offices but have been vacant for many years.

The plan has been unveiled by 38-year-old entrepreneur Jack Townsend, boss of the highly respected Mansfield-based lettings agency, Estate Trader.

His application is accompanied by a planning statement, which explains: “The HMO layout would provide five bedrooms and a shared kitchen space on the first floor, and two bedrooms on the second floor, with an additional kitchen. Each bedroom would have a private en suite shower room.”

Mr Townsend says the proposal would provide much-needed, well designed housing, “within easy access of the town centre and contribute to a mixed and balanced community”.

A more up-to-date shot of the Halifax Buildings on West Gate, showing the Cash Casino gaming centre on the ground floor. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The statement goes on: “It would increase the number of people living in the town centre, improving its vitality, increasing footfall and helping businesses to succeed.

"The HMO would integrate well with the surrounding area, causing no detrimental impact to the appearance or character of the listed building, nor the West Gate conservation area.

"The proposed conversion would be fitted out to a high standard and create pleasant living spaces for the future occupants.

"It would also make better use of an otherwise under-utilised building that is at risk of deterioration due to its vacant state.

The restored facade of The Dial building in Market Place, Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Mansfield District Council)

"Once complete, the conversion would have a positive impact on the significance of the heritage setting, preserving its character.”

Mr Townsend is also the man behind the acclaimed restoration of The Dial building in Market Place, which he owns.

A former hotel and pub, dating back to 1841, it closed six years ago after “a poor period of trading” and stood empty and derelict until his rescue operation, which won planning permission from Mansfield Council in 2023.

The imposing three-storey building has been converted into a shop on the ground floor and two HMOs, one of four bedrooms and the other of six bedrooms, on the floors above.

How The Dial looked when it began to deteriorate after closing as a pub in 2019. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The revitalisation has been part of a heritage project in the town centre, managed by the council and backed by £849,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Mr Toensend said: “As a local Mansfield lad, it has been my pleasure to restore The Dial building.

"It was going to rack and ruin and was an eyesore, but now brightens up the Market Place. Thankyou to the Lottery Heritage Fund and the Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project.”

Now a planning application has gone in for listed building consent to sensitively replace the already-removed pub sign at The Dial with one for its new shop, Smart Menswear.

Debbie Smart has submitted the proposal and stresses that the new sign will be non-illuminated and will fit in well with a “building that forms part of the historic Market Place streetscape”.

"It exemplifies mid-Victorian commercial architecture in Mansfield,” her planning statement says. “Any alterations must preserve the character of both the building and its setting.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering both schemes and hope to make a decision or recommendation by the end of October.

