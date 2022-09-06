Mixed reaction from Notts MPs as Liz Truss becomes next Prime Minister
Liz Truss has this week been announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party –and next Prime Minister.
The news has sparked a mostly positive reaction from the local political community, with many MPs supporting the new appointment.
Ashfield and Eastwood MP Lee Anderson, who supported Truss during the leadership race, has welcomed her to her new role.
Mr Anderson said: “I welcome Liz and I hope that she will refresh and unite the party so that we can focus on delivering the people’s priorities. We can now get on with getting energy bills down and tackling illegal crossings.
“With Liz we can return to proper Conservative values in Britain. I want the UK to be a low taxation, high productivity economy that looks after the people who work hard every day and are feeling the pinch with the cost of living crisis.
“We are paying for the failure of poor energy policies over decades and I believe Liz Truss is the best person to tackle this issue and put money back into pockets.”
As one of the first to publicly back Liz Truss in her campaign, Broxtowe’s MP Darren Henry said he was also ‘delighted’ at the result.
He added: “When serving in the Royal Air Force you do so under four key values: respect, integrity, service and excellence.
“These are qualities that I live by, and these are the same values that I believe we have in our next leader.
“It is clear to anyone looking that people have lost a sense of trust in politics.
“We must now earn back this trust, by ensuring we are not only delivering on our commitments but doing so with transparency and integrity.
“She has a difficult job ahead, but I have no doubt she is the right person to lead us through these challenging times that lie ahead.”
But not all local politicians agree, with former Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry describing the election as ‘utterly bonkers’.
She Tweeted: “Just in case you hadn’t already worked it out, with the election of #LizTruss you can be quite sure the Conservative Party has completely lost the plot. Utterly bonkers.”