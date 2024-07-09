Mayor welcomes Mansfield’s new MP
The result of the General Election ballot for the Mansfield Constituency was announced today.
The results were (in alphabetical order):
Bilas, Zen – Independent, 85
Bradley, Ben – Conservatives, 12,563
Dean, Peter – Socialist Labour Party, 423
Milligan, Wesley – Independent, 335
Seymour, Karen – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 123
Sheilds, Phil – The Green Party, 1,326
Warnes, Matthew – Reform UK, 9,385
Wyatt, Michael – Liberal Democrats, 799
Yemm, Steve – Labour Party, 16,048 (ELECTED)
The turnout for the ballot, from an electorate of 74,535, was 55%. The total number of verified papers from polling stations was 29,198 and the total number of verified papers from postal vote openings was 12,008. The total number of ballot papers verified was 41,206. A total of 114 ballot papers were rejected.
The results were announced by Returning Officer for Mansfield and the council’s CEO, Adam Hill, who said afterwards: “I would like to thank everyone who helped support this General Election ballot.
“It was a well-run and organised election arranged at very short notice by our Elections team. There has been lots of praise from the public and those working on the election for how Mansfield delivered their part in it.
“We also welcome Steve Yemm and we look forward to working with him as our MP for Mansfield.”
Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The council sends warmest congratulations to Steve Yemm who I am sure will be collaborating closely with us to help drive forward our ambitious agendas for a vibrant and more prosperous future for this district, its residents and businesses.
“We have a lot of projects ongoing and much work still to do. We look forward to working on these without delay both with Steve and the new government.”
