Mansfield's MP hunts for new venues to hold informal chats with residents

Mansfield’s MP Ben Bradley is on the hunt for new venues to hold his constituency surgeries.

Mr Bradley has already held surgeries, where residents can pop in a speak to him, at McDonald's and Sainsbury's.

Ben Bradley at another constituency surgery.

Mr Bradley said: “These out of office surgeries have proved incredibly popular with the residents therefore I intend to continue at different venues throughout Mansfield and Warsop.

"These venues allow constituents to come along and have a chat with me in a much more relaxed and informal setting and the feedback so far has been extremely positive”.

In a bid to reach more people within the constituency Mr Bradley is now looking for other venues throughout the district.

He said: “ The MP’s surgery should be easy and accessible for people who want to see their MP and these roving surgeries are a great way to facilitate this easier connection.

"I would like to thank McDonald's and Sainsbury's for their kind hospitality and would urge other organisations with a sense of community spirit to contact me if you have a venue that will allow local people to engage with their MP.”

Ben Bradley’s next out of office surgery is on August 28 at 12.30pm at McDonald's on Westgate in Mansfield, no appointment is necessary just drop in.