Mansfield 'roadshow' information event to support residents on a 'range of issues'

Information and advice about a range of issues affecting Mansfield District Council tenants is to be available at a roadshow this afternoon (May 31).

The event, organised by Mansfield District Council, will take place at Brookside Hall, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, from 12noon to 5pm.

Brookside Hall, Ladybrook.

This is the second in a series of roadshows taking place at locations across the district over the summer.

At each roadshow, council officers will be on hand to talk about repairs, gas safety checks, the Handyperson service, sheltered complexes, the ASSIST scheme, community safety, recycling, and antisocial behaviour.

Tenants will be encouraged to get more actively involved in their local community. They can sign up to become a champion in the block or street where they live, help out with any future events or projects, join the housing services panel, take part in tenant surveys or become a mystery shopper to help the council improve its services.

Jill Finnesey, head of housing at Mansfield District Council, said: "The roadshows will provide a good opportunity for us to listen to what’s important to our tenants and to share useful information with them, for example, about saving money on fuel bills and claiming benefits.

"We’d also like to keep tenants better informed and more involved in shaping our services and they are lots of ways to participate. We hope these events will prove popular as well as fun for all the family."

Other agencies attending the roadshows include the DWP who can provide information about Universal Credit, training opportunities, and getting into work; Nottinghamshire Police, who offer crime prevention advice; Utilitease, who can help tenants reduce their utility bills by switching suppliers; and QEST, a company that tackles mould and condensation problems.

There will also be information from Mansfield District Leisure Trust about healthy eating, upcoming family activities and low-cost ways to get fitter.

As well as bringing a fire engine to the roadshows for children to see, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will offer fire prevention and fire safety advice.

The roadshows are free and tenants can attend any of the venues, not just the one nearest where they live.