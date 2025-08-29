Mansfield residents urged to have their say on how to spend £20 million investment in the district

The Mansfield Neighbourhood Board has launched a major community engagement programme to hear from local people about what matters most in their neighbourhoods — and how future investment should be prioritised.

This programme will involve a range of activities, including community conversations, outreach through local groups, and opportunities for residents to have their say via local events or via an online survey. Together, these activities will ensure that every voice can play a part in shaping Mansfield’s future.

The results will directly inform Mansfield’s submission to the government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme, which is expected to unlock up to £20 million of long-term investment for the district.

Andrew Cropley, Chair, Mansfield Neighbourhood Board, said: ““We want to ensure every resident has the opportunity to help shape the future of Mansfield. This survey gives people a direct voice in deciding what matters most for their neighbourhoods and communities.”

Mansfield town centre.

Ash Penty-Williams, Chief Executive, Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service, added: “MCVS is proud to lead on this vital work. Through our community networks, we’re committed to making sure that every voice is heard — especially those who are often left out of traditional decision-making processes.”

Residents can have their say via community conversations, through local groups, or online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VQK2X6V

All feedback — however it is shared — will directly shape future priorities and investment across Mansfield, ensuring that local voices lead the way.