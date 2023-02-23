Mansfield MP welcomes news vulnerable residents in Nottinghamshire will benefit from £11,292,900 through the government’s Household Support Fund
Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley has welcomed the news the Government have announced the new Household Support Fund allocations for local authorities across England.
Nottinghamshire Council will receive £11,292,900 in this latest round of funding to help families that need support with the cost of essentials in the face of rising cost
This funding takes the total level of support provided to Nottinghamshire residents to £28,232,250, demonstrating the Conservative Government’s unwavering commitment to support the most vulnerable in times of financial hardship.
The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other Government support schemes.
The Government is also delivering further support on top of the £1 billion of funding for the HSF, including means-tested £900 cost-of-living payments, a £150 payment for disabled people and £300 for pensioner households.
The Conservative Government’s Energy Price Guarantee is also protecting people from rising energy costs this year until the end of March 2024, bringing a typical household bill to about £3,000 per year in Britain.
Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “I know just how many families in Mansfield are struggling with the rising cost-of-living. It is vital that government support people through this difficult period and I have been making that exact case to Ministers.’
“I am pleased to see these efforts pay off with the news that the government has allocated a further £11,292,900 to Nottinghamshire County Council through the Household Support Fund, doubling down on the commitment to help the most vulnerable families with rising costs.’
“This fund is a lifeline for local residents, and this extension will ensure this vital support is available for families who are struggling for another year.”
Mims Davies, social mobility, youth and progression minister, said: “The HSF has already helped many people across England through these challenging times and I am pleased it will continue to do so for another full year.
“This is just one part of our extensive and targeted £26bn support package, which includes payments of £900 for millions of people on benefits and additional support for disabled people and pensioners, while every household will continue to save money thanks to our Energy Price Guarantee.”