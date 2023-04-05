Mansfield MP welcomes news Nottinghamshire will receive an additional £11.3m in household support funding

Nottinghamshire will receive £11,292,900 in this latest round of funding, which will ensure families most impacted by the cost-of-living crisis are supported in purchasing essential items.

Household support funding has been extended for a further year, providing much needed reassurance to vulnerable families. This additional funding takes the total cost of living support provided to Nottinghamshire by the Government to £28,232,250.

The fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other Government support schemes.

Coun Ben Bradley with the 2023 Spring Budget.

The Government is also delivering further support on top of the £1 billion of funding for the fund, including means-tested £900 cost of living payments, a £150 payment for disabled people, and £300 for pensioner households.

The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee is also protecting people from rising energy costs this year and will remain in place until the end of March 2024.

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Many families across Nottinghamshire and in the Mansfield constituency are struggling with rising prices caused by global economic pressures, including Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“I’m pleased the Government is continuing to recognise the hardship faced by these families and is stepping in to support with the inflated cost of essential everyday items.

“In providing this additional household support funding and extending this support for another year, the government is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the most vulnerable families across the country.”