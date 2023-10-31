Mansfield MP welcomes Government decision to scrap station ticket office closures

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley says the Government has made the right decision for passengers by scrapping plans to shut station ticket offices across the country.

Plans to close the railways ticket office were brought forward by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and train operators.

The propals would have seen the vast majority of ticket offices in English stations closed.

But the plans faced a huge backlash from unions and passengers groups opposed to the move.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said the decision to scrap ticket office closures was good news for residents

And today (Tuesday), Mark Harper MP, the transport secretary, has told train operators to withdraw plans to close railways station ticket offices in England.

Coun Bradley, who is also leader of Nottinghamshire Council, said: “I am grateful to Government for listening to the concerns of many local residents, and blocking the train operators’ proposal to close ticket offices.

"The transport secretary was very clear from the beginning of the consultation that there would be a very high bar that would have to be met for any closures to happen and has decided that the proposal will not go forward.

"That’s good news for residents who have voiced concerns, and particularly for those who might have struggled to access the service without help being available at the station.

The ticket office at Mansfield Station is now staying open. Photo: Google

"Whilst reform is clearly needed to make our railways sustainable for the future, it can’t come at the expense of passengers.

"I hope that new plans for devolved transport powers to our region can help us to do things like integrating services and improving ticketing, for example, that can improve the service for everyone.

Mr Bradley also highlighted the posts on X (Twitter) by Huw Merriman MP, the transport minister, who said: “We were always clear that if closures were to go ahead, the highest quality of service must be maintained for all passengers.

"Having engaged with accessibility groups, passengers and my fellow MPs throughout, it was clear that the proposals did not guarantee this.

"Reform is still needed to create a railway fit for 21st century passengers.

"Working with industry and accessibility groups, we will keep driving positive change by further rolling out simpler, better value ticketing and increasing funding for accessibility improvements.”

TSSA – the union representing rail ticket office workers for more than 125 years – said it was delighted by the news and called it a victory for workers and the railways.

Maryam Eslamdoust, TSSA general secretary, said: “Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.

“We are delighted that the Government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans.

"It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.

“Though the Transport Secretary, has acted, frankly none of this need have happened.

"We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service.

"They should never have been under attack in the first place.

“I pay tribute to every single one of our amazing members and the public beyond who worked so hard to make sure this was a battle we won.

"This is their victory and a victory for our railways.”

But Steve Yemm, Labour general election candidate for Mansfield, also slammed the Goverment.

He said: "These shambolic ticket office closure plans have fallen apart under scrutiny.

“The Government failed to come clean on the impact of these proposals for accessibility and job security and now have been forced into a humiliating climb down, disowning the very proposals ministers and MPs championed from the start.

“Tory ministers have serious questions to answer on their colossal waste of taxpayers' money after spending months on these flawed proposals.

“This is yet another example of how this broken Government’s time is up.

