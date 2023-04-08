The Nottinghamshire roads included in this announcement are the A52, A609 and A6130.

The funding is part of a £50 million package provided by the Government through the Safer Roads Fund to improve the safety of 27 of the country’s most dangerous roads.

This new funding builds on the £100 million already provided through the programme which includes the Government working with local authorities and safety groups to improve our roads.

Coun Ben Bradley outside the Department for Transport.

According to Road Safety Foundation analysis, early estimates suggest the £47.5m investment should prevent about 760 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years, with a benefit to society of £420m.

The fund follows the actions the Government has already taken to improve road safety, including banning any use of handheld mobile phones behind the wheel and updating the Highway Code to introduce a hierarchy of road users, which places road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy.

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “I am delighted to see the government investing significant amounts of money into improving safety on Nottinghamshire’s roads. The A52, A609 and A6130 are all vital roads for our county and it is vital people are safe on these roads.

“We all know unsafe roads can be fatal for drivers and we must increase road safety to ensure people can get on with their day to day lives without harm.

“This vital funding will not only save lives but improve day-to-day journeys for people getting to work or to visit friends and family.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.