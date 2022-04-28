Mansfield MP sanctioned by Russia - as Ashfield's MP demands he is sanctioned as well

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, is one of 287 Commons members sanctioned by the Russian foreign ministry – and described it as a ‘badge of honour’.

The ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A translation of a statement reported by Russian news agency RIA Novosti said: “In response to the decision taken on March 11 this year by the British government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, left, and Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Those named are now banned from travelling to Russia and any assets they hold in the country are likely to be frozen.

However, the British Government said the list is out of date and contains several people who are no longer Members of Parliament.

Coun Bradley, a Conservative, said: “Being sanctioned by the Russian Government wasn’t something I was expecting.

“Luckily, I had no plans to visit Russia so this won’t hinder any future travel arrangements.”

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson's letter to the Russian Ambassador.

“I’m taking it as a badge of honour. Although, I’d like to advise the Russian foreign ministry to update their records because they have sanctioned people who retired years ago.”

Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, was not on the list – but has written to the Russian Ambassador to ‘demand’ he is included.