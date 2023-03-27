Delivering on Mr Sunak’s pledge earlier this year to clamp down on these crimes, the Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan will ensure this issue is treated with the urgency it deserves, establish a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of anti-social behaviour and give the police and local authorities the tools they need to tackle the problem.

Under the plan, 16 areas in England and Wales will be funded to support either new ‘hotspot’ police and enforcement patrols in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour, or trial a new ‘Immediate Justice’ scheme to deliver swift and visible punishments. A select few areas will trial both. Following these trailblazers, both schemes will be rolled out across England from 2024.

Hotspot trailblazer areas will see an increase in police presence alongside other uniformed authority figures, such as wardens, in problem areas for anti-social behaviour, including public transport and high streets or parks.

Coun Ben Bradley outside Mansfield Police Station.

The increased presence will help deter anti-social behaviour, step up enforcement action against offenders, ensure crimes are punished more quickly and drive deterrence efforts, helping stop anti-social behaviour spiralling into more serious criminality.

Under the new Immediate Justice scheme, which Nottinghamshire has been selected for, those found committing anti-social behaviour will be made to repair the damage they inflicted on victims and communities, with an ambition for them to start work as soon as 48 hours after their offence so victims know antisocial behaviour is treated seriously and with urgency.

Coun Ben Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “It’s fantastic news today Nottinghamshire is set to benefit directly from Government’s Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan. This is key to levelling-up because it’s impossible for people to realise their talents, businesses to success, or communities to flourish, if people don’t feel safe in the place they call home.