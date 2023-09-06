News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield MP offers reassurance to concerned parents during Commons debate on RAAC

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, has spoken out about reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in education settings in the House of Commons.
By Coun Ben BradleyContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
Coun Bradley spoke about how Nottinghamshire Council has been working with the education department and schools for many months to get surveys in place to ensure there is an accurate picture of the schools’ estate.

Thanks to this work, he said: “The sum total of disruption in Nottinghamshire this week is the return of one primary school being delayed by a couple of days. That is a good result in the circumstances of his late change of guidance, so I am really grateful for that work and the support of the Department for Education”.

Coun Bradley proceeded to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan if her department would consider helping to ensure existing buildings end up in the most appropriate places at the right time.

Coun Ben Bradley speaks in the House of Commons. (Photo by: Submitted)
Coun Ben Bradley speaks in the House of Commons. (Photo by: Submitted)
Ms Keegan praised Coun Bradley and Nottinghamshire Council, saying: “They have been exemplary in getting on top of this issue.”

She said she would be happy to have a further discussion about the temporary buildings in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

Coun Bradley said: “I was glad to speak in the Commons and reassure the people of Mansfield and Nottinghamshire that the issues are being dealt with.

“A lot of work and funding has gone in over several years to ensure our school estate is fit for purpose.

“The total impact in Nottinghamshire is one of primary school being delayed in returning by a few days.

“Locally, a huge amount of time and work has gone into tackling aerated concrete in school buildings over many years, with significant national and local investment in Notts schools, which is why no schools in Mansfield are affected by this issue. It's something a lot of organisations have been working on for a long time.

“In Mansfield we are having four schools totally rebuilt through Government funds, and we have a £9m council programme of school building improvements too, with the largest of those schemes being for Intake Farm Primary."

