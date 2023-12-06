Mansfield MP launches petition against potential ULEZ plans for Nottingham city centre

Nottingham City Council says there are no plans for an Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) after the county council’s leader – and Mansfield MP – launched a petition against the idea.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con) claims that the city’s Labour administration would ‘readily consider a Nottingham ULEZ’, which could charge drivers of the most polluting vehicles to use city streets.

However, the city’s Labour administration have labelled the claim as ‘fake news’.

ULEZ have become a heated political topic following the introduction of London’s controversial scheme, which charges all vehicles that don’t meet emissions standards £12.50 per day.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has started a petition against possible ULEZ plans for Nottingham - but the city council says no such plans exist.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), the city council leader, told a full council meeting last month that ‘further measures may be necessary’ to improve air quality depending on the results of monitoring.

But he has now confirmed that an ULEZ isn’t on the cards for traffic in Nottingham.

He said: “Nottingham is one of the cities with the best air quality in the UK because a forward-thinking Labour council has invested in public transport over many decades, reduced congestion through investment in cycle lanes and predestination as well as planting tens of thousands of new trees, among many other measures.

“There is no ULEZ in Nottingham and there are no plans for one.

"Any ULEZ brought in anywhere in the country is a result of air quality targets introduced by the Conservative Government and local authorities have a legal obligation to meet those targets.”

The petition set up by Coun Bradley suggested the city council may use one to raise funds after it effectively declared bankruptcy last month.

He said: “Given Nottingham Council’s dire financial situation, it seems more and more likely that they’ll look to grab that cash back from residents in the form of new charges.

“It’s simply not right to roll out these kinds of new taxes, which disproportionately hit the poorest and tax you just for going to work.

“A Nottingham ULEZ would be hugely damaging for an already-struggling city economy.

"And my word, one in a town like Mansfield would decimate the town.”

The petition – which is at bit.ly/3TbUrRt – is hosted on a Conservative party website, and the number of people who have signed it isn’t being made public.