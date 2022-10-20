Mansfield MP highlights 'real progress' being made on improving area's roads

Ben Bradley with his speeches in parliament.

During the debate, the Mansfield MP, who is also Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, highlighted areas including the A60 at Berry Hill and A617 at Rainworth, which have recently benefitted from new, high quality repairs.

He said: “The changes we have introduced are starting to make a real difference to residents on the ground.”

So far, the use of temporary repairs has reduced by nearly 60 per cent, with the scale of new repairs having doubled, thanks to Nottinghamshire County Council.

During the debate, Mr Bradley also raised his frustrations surrounding funding to fix the Sainsbury’s junction on the A60 in Mansfield.

He described the junction as “hugely important to my constituents” and explained how he initially secured funding to fix it.

The Mansfield MP said: “We came up with a plan and submitted it to the Government’s pinch point fund and were promptly told that we would get the money.

“That was the day before the pandemic hit, and the money was promptly – and quite understandably – reprioritised to other things.”

Mr Bradley asked the Minister whether such pinch point-type funding opportunities are likely to be revisited.

The MP also thanked the Government for investment in Nottinghamshire, particularly through the integrated rail plan and development corporation.

He said: “The Government really is backing Nottinghamshire and the region with those long-term plans.”

Ben Bradley MP said transport is a topic he is passionate about.

He added: “Great to have the opportunity to discuss transport in Nottinghamshire – it’s a topic I can bang on about for hours.

“Transport is a key issue across Notts because it impacts all of my constituents.

“It’s fantastic to see Government investing in Nottinghamshire and to also see Nottinghamshire County Council make such huge progress in improving local highways.

“While it’s a massive long-term project, we’ve made real progress.

“It’s key to our long term plans to grow our economy and create opportunities, as well as being a big priority for residents.

