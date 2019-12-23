Mansfield MP glad to be 'getting Brexit done' after Withdrawal Agreement finally passes in parliament

Mansfield’s reelected Conservative MP Ben Bradley has said he is glad to be “finally getting Brexit done” after MPs returned to the House of Commons.

Mr Bradley returned to Parliament with an increased 16,000 majority following the December 12 election and helped the Prime Minister pass his Withdrawal Agreement by 124 votes.

The vote means Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will pass into the scrutiny stage in the new year before being voted on again by MPs and the House of Lords, ahead of the expected leave date of January 31.

Following the vote, Mr Bradley said: “It was fantastic to be back in Parliament and getting straight to work on the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill.

“Throughout the election campaign, constituents across Mansfield and Warsop consistently said they were backing me to get Brexit done. I’m pleased we are getting on with delivering Brexit and will leave by the end of January.

“We’ve had two and a half years of division and delay, which we can finally put behind us. It’s time to focus on our positive domestic agenda and move the country forward.”

It is the second time the bill has passed through the Commons, but the first time it will to go through the full parliamentary process.

It comes after MPs in the previous parliament refused to debate the bill within the timetable put forward by Boris Johnson, leading to the Prime Minister calling the election.

Following the first week of the new parliament, Mr Bradley also welcomed news that nurses training for roles in the NHS are set to receive a £5,000 bursary to help with their training and living costs.

The funding will be given to all new and continuing degree-level nursing, midwifery and other health students from September 2020 and is expected to benefit more than 35,000 students.

Additional payments of up to £3,000 will be available for students in regions or specialisms struggling to recruit, or to help cover childcare costs.

“I know across Mansfield and Warsop people want us to focus on the NHS, and I fully support this”, he added.

“The NHS is a top priority, which is why we are legislating to guarantee our multi-year funding increase of £33.9 billion.”