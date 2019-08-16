Mansfield MP Ben Bradley urges public to host Macmillan Coffee Mornings

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley is encouraging his constituents to host their own coffee morning to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning due to take place on September 27, and is Macmillan’s biggest fundraising event.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley with a coffee morning poster.

Last year shops and businesses across Mansfield and Warsop hosted coffee mornings as the public helped raise more than £26 million nationally for the cancer charity.

And Mr Bradley, whose grandfather was a regional fundraiser for the charity before he died from cancer, wants even more people getting involved this year.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the world’s biggest coffee morning. It’s a great way to get everyone together and raise money for people living with cancer.

"Macmillan is really close to my heart. My grandad, who recently passed away from cancer, was a regional Macmillan fundraiser and even used to dress up as a clown for their fundraising events when I was a kid, so this is a charity that means a lot to me.

"I’ve ordered my fundraising pack, which includes some great resources. Macmillan provides bunting, balloons, cake decorations and a lot more.

"Macmillan raised a massive £26,914,382 last year, and I hope that this year’s coffee morning tops that figure."

For more information on how to start up your own coffee morning, visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk.