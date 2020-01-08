Mansfield MP Ben Bradley to take his fight for Robin Hood Line extension to government

Mansfield’s MP is set to take the campaign for the long-awaited extension to the Robin Hood line to government, a move that could lead to parts of the town being connected by rail once again.

In last month’s general election which saw the Conservatives win a decisive victory, Mansfield’s MP, Ben Bradley, increased his majority by an impressive 17 per cent.

Your re-elected MP Ben Bradley

As he sets out his priorities for his second term representing the constituency, Mr Bradley says he will ‘make sure’ the extension to the Robin Hood line happens, and plans to meet with the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps MP, in the coming months.

“We really need to extend the Robin Hood line. It has been a decade in the making, but I will be campaigning to make sure it happens. We need to increase footfall into the area.

“We are down the road from Sherwood Forest, yet we don’t get visitors to the area staying around here, which is a huge shame. Better transport links would make that more likely,” he said.

Under the plans, the Robin Hood line would be extended from Shirebrook to Ollerton, calling at Shirebrook, Warsop and Edwinstowe

Mr Bradley says the money for the extension has been in the pot since the 2014/15 financial year, and will take the campaign to Mr Bradley alongside Sherwood MP, Mark Spencer.

The Conservative MP has also vowed to fight for Mansfield’s communities over the next parliament.

Commenting on the government’s national policing pledge to put another 20,000 officers on the streets, Mr Bradley said: Over the next three years I will make sure that Mansfield and Warsop will get their fair share of the new officers being recruited. This will help implement the increased powers police have now been granted to tackle antisocial behaviour, such as a Public Spaces Protection Order.”

He also vowed to help tackle antisocial behaviour in the parish after hearing about the recent incidents on The Carrs in Warsop.

“There are a few options we can look at. Mansfield has a great CCTV network, so I don’t see why we can’t look into extending that to include Warsop.

“The other thing that’ll help is our policing pledge.”