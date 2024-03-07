Mansfield MP backs new tax cut for hard-working families in Mansfield outlined in the Spring Budget

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By following a plan, and more than halving inflation from 11.1 %to 4.0%, the Government have been able to cut taxes for people across Mansfield and Warsop.

At the Budget, the Government announced that National Insurance contributions will be cut to 8%. Taken together with the cut to National Insurance announced last year, the Government has delivered a tax cut worth a total of £900 a year for a worker on the average salary.

Commenting, Ben Bradley stated:

Ben during a previous meeting with the Chancellor

‘Lower taxes are a fundamental reason as to why I am a Conservative and something I have been pressuring the government for since entering Parliament. I am therefore really pleased to see taxes start to come down.’

‘Today’s announcement sets out a clear journey that post-covid and the immediate shock of the war in Ukraine, the government is committed to lowering taxes for everyday people and letting you decide how best to spend your money.’