Mansfield MP backs new tax cut for hard-working families in Mansfield outlined in the Spring Budget
By following a plan, and more than halving inflation from 11.1 %to 4.0%, the Government have been able to cut taxes for people across Mansfield and Warsop.
At the Budget, the Government announced that National Insurance contributions will be cut to 8%. Taken together with the cut to National Insurance announced last year, the Government has delivered a tax cut worth a total of £900 a year for a worker on the average salary.
Commenting, Ben Bradley stated:
‘Lower taxes are a fundamental reason as to why I am a Conservative and something I have been pressuring the government for since entering Parliament. I am therefore really pleased to see taxes start to come down.’
‘Today’s announcement sets out a clear journey that post-covid and the immediate shock of the war in Ukraine, the government is committed to lowering taxes for everyday people and letting you decide how best to spend your money.’
‘This is a destination that I fully support and I will be holding the Government to account to ensure that it does continue to lower taxes wherever possible for working people in Mansfield and Warsop.’