Mansfield MP accuses Theresa May of 'abdicating responsibility' over Brexit deal

Mansfield's Conservative MP Ben Bradley has hit out at the Prime Minister Theresa May over her recent "abdication of responsibility" on Brexit.

Mrs May is currently attempting to convince MPs that they should vote on her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement for a staggering fourth time, with the bill being voted down on three separate occasions in the House of Commons.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP.

However in a turn which was unexpected to many, the Prime Minister attempted to reach out to pro-Remain MPs by offering another vote on a second referendum if MPs vote through her deal - meaning MPs could vote to put Mrs May's deal back to the British people.

There was also reportedly promises made by Mrs May that MPs would get the chance to vote on agreements to remain in the Single Market and the Customs Union.

But Mr Bradley has hit out at Mrs May on his Twitter account, suggesting that the PM is trying to "abdicate all responsibility for the type of Brexit we end up with", calling for her to "lead".

He said: "It's simply not good enough to abdicate all responsibility for the type of Brexit we end up with. You are the Prime Minister.

"You can't stand there and say 'I do not support a second referendum, but Parliament would like one so I'll just go along with it'. You are meant to lead."

There is growing speculation that the Prime Minister is expected to leave the post within the next week, with some expecting her to leave as early as yesterday (May 22).

Mrs May lost one of her senior cabinet members last night, former leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom, over disagreements with the Prime Minister on Brexit.

If Mrs May was to step down, it would open the door for Eurosceptic MPs in the Conservative Party, including Boris Johnson, to fight to become Britain's next Prime Minister.

Mr Bradley added: "We can't heal the divisions in this country until we have left the EU.

"A new Prime Minister needs to be 100 per cent committed to leaving by October 31st, no more delay, no more flogging this dead horse deal.

"Only then can we get back to delivering on the domestic issues that matter."

Britain goes to the polls today (May 23) to take part in the European Parliament elections - a vote the country would not be taking part in, if it had left the EU on the scheduled March 29 date.