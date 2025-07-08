Mansfield Mayor is steering a steady course through changing times

As your Elected Mayor for the past six years, I have learned that change and challenges are always just around the corner. My main principle is simple: keep delivering on the promises we made to you.

Caring for Our Communities

Our top pledge is to Care and Protect our Communities. We are proud to say that shop theft in the town centre is down by 30%—the best result in Nottinghamshire. But we know residents still want us to do more.

To keep improving, we started a public consultation about renewing the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) across the district. We asked residents, businesses, and visitors to share their views. This shows our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams

In July, we ran a five-day campaign to highlight the work of our Community Protection team. The campaign included:

A Day of Action with Nottinghamshire Police

School visits

Patrols in areas known for anti-social behaviour

A day focused on tackling environmental crimes like fly-tipping

Our main message is: Please report fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles, graffiti, and anti-social behaviour to the council.

Community safety is not something we are required to provide by law, but we fund it because you value the extra security—especially against lower-level crimes. This fits with our priorities to work with partners to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Our Community Protection Officers do a tough job and deserve our respect. They face many challenges and don’t have the same powers as the police, but they work hard to make Mansfield safer.

Regenerating Our Town and District

Our second big pledge is to Regenerate our Town and District. The Bellamy Road housing scheme is a great example of this. Every part of the project was designed with community safety in mind.

Key Improvements at Bellamy Road

Safer Public Spaces: We replaced the old 1960s layout, which had hidden paths and dark corners, with a more open and visible design. This makes it harder for crime and anti-social behaviour to happen.

We replaced the old 1960s layout, which had hidden paths and dark corners, with a more open and visible design. This makes it harder for crime and anti-social behaviour to happen. Better Roads and Transport: A new road now connects Thorpe Road and Egmanton Road, making it easier for emergency services to get in and out. A revised bus route also makes the area less isolated.

A new road now connects Thorpe Road and Egmanton Road, making it easier for emergency services to get in and out. A revised bus route also makes the area less isolated. CCTV Cameras: We installed new CCTV to help keep public spaces safe.

We installed new CCTV to help keep public spaces safe. Community Involvement: Residents and local groups helped shape the project, building a sense of ownership and pride.

New Amenities for Residents

New Homes and Shops: We built 22 high-quality, energy-efficient council homes and a new parade of shops, including a convenience store, café, and takeaway. This brings essential services closer to home and revitalises the estate.

We built 22 high-quality, energy-efficient council homes and a new parade of shops, including a convenience store, café, and takeaway. This brings essential services closer to home and revitalises the estate. Village Green and Play Park: We created a central green space with a play area, seats, fruit trees, and raised beds for a community orchard. This gives families a safe and attractive place to gather and play.

We created a central green space with a play area, seats, fruit trees, and raised beds for a community orchard. This gives families a safe and attractive place to gather and play. Children’s Cycle Track: A new, traffic-free cycle path helps children aged 2-8 learn to ride safely.

A new, traffic-free cycle path helps children aged 2-8 learn to ride safely. Community Space: The development includes a space for events and activities, helping to bring people together.

The development includes a space for events and activities, helping to bring people together. Upgraded Homes: Existing council homes have been improved for energy efficiency, helping to reduce fuel bills and improve living standards.

Existing council homes have been improved for energy efficiency, helping to reduce fuel bills and improve living standards. Better Transport Connections: The new road and bus route make it easier for everyone to get to services and amenities.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

We believe politicians should be judged by their actions, not just by what they say on social media. We will keep working hard to deliver on our promises to you, our residents.