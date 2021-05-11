Mansfield Labour slams Ben Bradley MP over new Nottinghamshire County Council Leader role

On Monday, it was announced that Mr Bradley had been elected as the county council leader – just days after he won a Mansfield North seat in last week’s elections.

The controversial appointment has drawn criticism from politicians and constituents alike – questioning how he will be able to effectively pull-off two full-time jobs, as well as meet his councillor responsibility to Mansfield North.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley.

Now, in a statement sent to the Chad, Labour politicians have slammed the move, expressing ‘deep concern’ over the move, and questioning how he will be able to ‘represent Mansfield in Parliament and lead the county council, when both roles would require the full attention of the holder’.

The statement reads: “It seems that, while trying to juggle such responsibilities, one or both roles will be neglected.

“It will be the people of Mansfield, Warsop and Nottinghamshire that will suffer from this.

“While most will understand we do not agree with much of what Ben Bradley does, we do wish for the people of Mansfield and Warsop to be represented by the elected Member of Parliament the people choose.

“It was only in 2017, he resigned from Ashfield District Council and was quoted as saying ‘There are only so many hours in the day’.

“So what has changed? Being an MP, county councillor and the Leader of the county council is just not workable, and we believe voters will ask, what are his motives?

“We will be asking frank questions of Ben Bradley to determine some key facts, namely - does he intend to take full salaries of each position? What hours will he be committing to which role? Where he will be primarily based as county council leader?

“In the end, it is the people of Mansfield and Warsop that will miss out and Ben Bradley who will gain, but we stand ready with residents to oppose anything that will disadvantage Mansfield and Warsop.”

On Monday, Ashfield Independents leader on the county council Jason Zadrozny also questioned Mr Bradley’s ability to pull off the three different roles.

Mr Bradley has been contacted by the Chad for comment.